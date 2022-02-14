Macon gym braves pandemic, chip shortage to keep business open

Legends Fitness was able to keep their doors open during the pandemic despite a chip shortage for gym equipment.

MACON, Ga. — Manufacturers are having a supply shortage of the semiconductor chips, according to the US Department of Commerce.

Because of the pandemic, products like gym equipment, phones, cars, and refrigerators all require a semiconductor chip.

With the demand for these items increasing, the manufacturers are trying to keep up.

Greg George is the Director of Economic Analysis at Middle Georgia State University, he said that if people want a new car or new gym equipment for their business, they'll have to wait a while.

"Just the trouble of getting electronic equipment is just going to be sluggish through the end of the year. People are just going to have to be patient," said George.

Legends Fitness owners Keith and Jolynn Hoogstad started their business just before the pandemic started. Luckily, they were able to order all their gym equipment that needed semiconductors before the shortage began.

"In terms of our equipment and chip shortages and things of that nature, we really didn't experience any of that because, again, fortunately or unfortunately, we opened and were ready just before it hit, so the shortages really happened six months, a year into this pandemic," said Keith Hoogstad.

When the pandemic started, George said that companies didn't think they would need to make a large supply of semiconductor chips.

The shortage happened because of the pandemic and other problems with the chip manufacturers.

While the owners question the success of their new fitness, they knew for certain people needed them when the pandemic started.

"There was a group of people that were very interested in furthering their health from the aspects of what they could do," said Hoogstad.

George said it may be a while before the supply for the chips increases.

"The main thing is that this spans 169 different industries, so you may not realize the amount of goods that you purchased that have these chips," said George.

The sluggish supply may not have impacted the Hoogstads, but they want to make sure their members are safe at the gym.