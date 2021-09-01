Macon gym sees decrease during surge of COVID-19 cases in Georgia

The gym was hit hard at the beginning of the pandemic, and still hasn't caught back up.

MACON, Ga. — 2.0 Body Xplosion gym in Macon was hit hard at the beginning of the pandemic, and Owner Larry Lynn says business is still down.

The pandemic has made its mark on many businesses throughout Central Georgia.

Lynn says he continues to follow CDC guidelines, but some customers are still deterred. He says this is due to the ongoing surge in Georgia.

"A lot of people don't want to be that close to each other, then if you got a temperature or a cough, I don't want you to come in. So, it's just been kind of crazy," he said.