x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

Macon gym sees decrease during surge of COVID-19 cases in Georgia

The gym was hit hard at the beginning of the pandemic, and still hasn't caught back up.

MACON, Ga. — 2.0 Body Xplosion gym in Macon was hit hard at the beginning of the pandemic, and Owner Larry Lynn says business is still down.

The pandemic has made its mark on many businesses throughout Central Georgia.

Lynn says he continues to follow CDC guidelines, but some customers are still deterred. He says this is due to the ongoing surge in Georgia.

"A lot of people don't want to be that close to each other, then if you got a temperature or a cough, I don't want you to come in. So, it's just been kind of crazy," he said.

Lynn says when the weather allows he will move his gym outdoors where there's more space to social distance.

RELATED: Macon's Stratford Academy credits COVID-19 response plan for keeping students on campus

RELATED: Macon Transit Authority offering free COVID-19 testing next week