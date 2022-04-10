Macon Habitat for Humanity homeowners celebrate mortgage payoff in 'burning' ceremony

Tuesday's event celebrated 10 homeowners who paid off their mortgages.

MACON, Ga. — A few homeowners said "So long" to their mortgages Tuesday at the Macon Area Habitat for Humanity's "Mortgage Burning" ceremony.

It's part of their Habitat Week 2022.

These homeowners started their Habitat for Humanity journey by dedicating their time through "sweat equity" to their homes and homes of other Habitat families.

The organization says them paying off their mortgages helped build more Habitat homes.

"I'm saying 'Woo-hoo!' thanks to everyone that did take the opportunity to help me to make my dream come true. They nailed the nails in, painted the walls, put the floors in, put the frame up. Just want to say again, thank you, Habitat for Humanity Macon, my family, and my friends," homeowner Tina Dayton said.

Habitat Week events continue Wednesday With a "ground-blessing" event at 4 p.m.