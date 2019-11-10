MACON, Ga. — This week, Habitat for Humanity organizations around the world have been celebrating over 30 years of community service with Habitat Week 2019.

There was everything from a World Habitat Day and home dedications to a tennis and pickleball tournament.

The first ever Home Court Tennis and Pickleball Tournament brought in over 50 people for some friendly competition. It took place Friday morning at the Tattnall Square Tennis Center.

Proceeds from the tournament went back towards Habitat for Humanity’s continuous efforts to support affordable housing.

“There are so many people out there that are in need of safe, decent, and affordable housing and that's our goal at Habitat, so the more we can do to raise awareness of that the better,” said Macon area Habitat for Humanity director, Ivey Hall.

While this is Habitat’s first tennis and pickleball tournament, it won’t be the last. Hall says the organization will be planning another one next year.

“We look forward to making it even bigger next year,” says Hall. “It’s just a great way to remind the community about the need for affordable housing.”

Macon’s Habitat for Humanity partnered up with sponsors like Paul Midkiff and AARP to put on the tournament.

To finish off Habitat Week 2019, students from Mercer and Middle Georgia State University will be helping with a Saturday home build in Lynmore Estates.

RELATED HEADLINES

President Jimmy Carter shakes off fall, leads Habitat for Humanity build

Even after broken hip, President Jimmy Carter returns to build homes with Habitat for Humanity

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.