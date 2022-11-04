Macon homeowners can hire lawncare services via new GreenPal app

Vendors and homeowners in Macon-Bibb can now experience lawn services in an 'easier' way.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — For homeowners, hiring lawn services might be a little easier through an app called GreenPal.

The app allows people from a given area to beautify their yard with the touch of a screen or click of a mouse.

With the app, your grass can get a cut without having to schedule in-person appointments for a quote.

Vendors like Jonathan Bartholf say GreenPal makes it quick and easy to find clientele.

"I'm a one-man gang and I really have but so much time," Jonathan says.

"I can either spend that time trying to go out finding leads or I can work with GreenPal and then they'll help me with the hard part."

Owner and CEO Gene Caballero says he wanted a way for vendors and homeowners to interact safely and conveniently.

"It handles the demand creation, scheduling, and route optimization," said Caballero.

"It also handles the pain of processing, which is the most important part, knowing that the vendors are going to get paid after each job."