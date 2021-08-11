Driving Me Crazy!: Macon homeowners want signal or sign at Peake Road intersection

James Harris and Paige Horton drive through the Peake Road area every single day. They say the lack of any traffic signal is dangerous.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man and woman say the intersection right outside their neighborhood is driving them crazy!

James Harris lives right off the intersection of Peake Road and Parklane Place; an intersection that he calls "ridiculously dangerous." So dangerous that a car almost crashed into his house recently.

"I was lying down in my bed one night. I heard cars being reckless one night. My lights went out and everything. I was on my phone, and was wondering why my phone wasn't charging up, so I come outside, see all these trees in my yard, and see that a lady had a car wreck, and she really seriously hurt herself,” said Harris.

He says it was only the guardrail that stopped the driver from crashing into his house.

"It's not safe. I mean, thank God the trees and rails were there, " he said.

His neighbor, Paige Horton, remembers that night all too well.

"I pulled into my house and as soon as I pulled in, I heard a big crash. I thought someone was dead honestly. There's no lights or anything. It's a four way stop and there's no way to tell who is supposed to go," said Horton.

Both Horton and Harris say something needs to be done, immediately.

"I haven't seen nobody do anything about it. We need more safety, more signs. We need more everything out here," said Harris.

"I'd personally like to have a stoplight here, or possibly some yield signs? Anything, a caution sign, something,” said Horton.

13WMAZ reached out to Macon-Bibb County on the safety issues at the intersection. They did not get back to us.

Horton says the confusion just keeps causing collisions.