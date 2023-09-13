'My anxiety is through the roof': Macon hospice nurse threatened after going to the wrong home, she says

Lynette Rainey was trying to look for a patient's home and went down the wrong driveway.

BYRON, Ga. — Lynette Rainey always loved helping people and told 13WMAZ that's why she became a registered nurse. She didn't realize she would need help after going to the wrong house.

"I was headed to Byron actually go do an admission for someone that has a terminal illness," Rainey said.

Rainey was heading to a home on Jordan Road in Byron, Ga. She asked one homeowner for directions and thought she was at the right home.

"I'm like this can't be the right house, and as I'm getting ready to turn around, I see some bright lights," Rainey said.

Rainey told 13WMAZ, the driveway to the home was narrow and only one car could go down the driveway at a time. She backed up onto Jordan Road and went down the road. She says the black truck followed her closely.

"From the time I left my patient's area, till I got to the Shell gas station, not only did this truck rev up on me, he reared up his engine, trying to intimidate me, tried to push me off the road," Rainey said.

The homeowner in the black truck followed her for more than two and a half miles to the Shell gas station on Marshall Mill Road in Fort Valley. When she got there, Rainey says the man threatened her.

"He yelled at me and told me I have a right to protect my property, you have no right," Rainey said. "And if I am telling the truth, why didn't you stop? I'm like I don't have to answer to you."

Rainey says she called and waited for 911. She took a cellphone video of the man and his license plate just in case he left.

According to the incident report, the man never pulled a gun on her but told Rainey "You come back on my property, you are going to find out." She says she never made it to her patients.

"I'm trying to get to this patient and I couldn't. All because this guy with this foolery," Rainey said.

Over the summer, there were incidents where individuals were shot because they went to the wrong house. She says those situations reminded her of other stories about people getting shot and killed after going to the wrong home.

"I'm just like if I would have left what would have happened to me? All the bad things just come to my head. Would you have run me off the road?"

She says she has no plans to go back to work and the hospice care company she works for has been great about checking in and calling her.

"This is my passion, this is what I like to do, and now I can't even go back to work. I had to get help so somebody could help drive my kids to school. I'm just like my anxiety level is through the roof, I can't get any sleep, like why? It would be different if I did something wrong. Somebody tell me what I did wrong," she said.

Her company is providing her with counseling and Rainey says she plans to file a complaint.

The Crawford deputy who responded to the call advised Rainey she could ask for a warrant against the man for making a terroristic threat.