MACON, Ga. — The emergency room at the Medical Center, Navicent Health sees thousands of people on a weekly basis, but what's the protocol if someone were to walk in with some of the potential symptoms of the coronavirus?

"Generally speaking, when there is an infectious outbreak, whatever it might be, whether it's previous SARS, ebola, corona, whatever it might be, we follow the recommendations that are put out by the department of public health," says emergency room medical director Dr. John Wood says.

Wood says they are closely monitoring the virus, which has now made its way to Georgia.

"So if, for instance, we had a patient here that we were concerned about, we would isolate that patient, and contact the Department of Public Health. It would be up to them to decide if the patient gets tested and if it would be appropriate," he says.

In a news conference on Monday night, Governor Brian Kemp and Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the commissioner of the state's Center for Disease Control, confirmed two cases in Fulton County.

Kemp said, "These cases involve two individuals who reside in the same household, one who recently returned from Italy."

Some of the symptoms listed by the Center for Disease Control include coughing, fever, and shortness of breath.

"Right now, I would tell the public to not stay calm, obviously this is something to be a little worried about, but good hand hygiene, making sure you keep yourself healthy as possible," says Wood.

If you believe you may have some of those potential symptoms of the coronavirus, Wood says the first call you should make is to the Department of Public Health.

According to the North Central Health District, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus so far in this area.

If you feel you have some possible symptoms, you can call the Department of Public Health at (866) 782-4584 or call your personal doctor.

