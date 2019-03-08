MACON, Ga. — Pickleball is not a word you hear very often, but it is the name of a game gaining popularity across America and Central Georgia. Pickleball is a mix of ping pong, badminton, and tennis.

According to Macon Pickleball organizer Paul Midkiff, the number of people playing the sport has doubled over the last six years.

"You'll see teenagers playing against people in their 70s, you'll see mothers and their teenage sons playing against retired preachers and judges," Midkiff said. "It's really neat to see."

The first-ever Heart of Georgia Pickleball Tournament is being hosted by Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation at the Tattnall Tennis Center.

Over 50 competitors are expected to attend.

Winners of the tournament will compete in a state pickleball tournament in Sept. Despite the competition, Midkiff says that pickleball games bring out the best in players.

"Every time I've played, there are two or three times during a match where, after a point is over, everybody on the court is laughing and congratulating each other," Midkiff said. "I don't know another sport where that happens."

The tournament will kickoff Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. and will continue to Sunday at 9 a.m.

Macon Pickleball also meets every Monday at 5 p.m. at the Tattnall Tennis Center.

For more information, click here .

RELATED: Macon Cornhole League wraps up summer season

RELATED: Kids get on pointe at Ballerina summer camp

RELATED: Pickleball, the country’s fastest growing sport, is also popular in this jail