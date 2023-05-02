Macon hosts Annual Georgia Bridal Show

Folks could meet photographers, caterers, DJs. Scope out wedding venues, and try food samples. There was even a fashion show full of gowns and tuxedos.

MACON, Ga. — Brides across Central Georgia were getting some wedding inspiration today at the 36th annual Georgia Bridal Show.

The event had about 20 vendors, including big names like David's Bridal, Men's Warehouse, and Publix.

Hundreds of couples and bridal parties came to meet with photographers, try food and wedding cakes, and check out dresses and tuxedos.

Many people say they came for the bridal fashion show, showing off a collection of wedding dresses, bridesmaids dresses and tuxedos from David's Bridal and Men's Warehouse.

Delondra Clements came out to prepare for her wedding in August 2024.

She says they enjoyed all the show had to offer. Now she's left to make some tough decisions.

"I'm still looking I'm torn between two different venues but I think were gonna come up with it by the end of the day we'll have it together," says Clements.