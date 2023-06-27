'The longest I've not seen it on': Macon hotel tenants without water for days

Tenants of the WoodSprings Suites say the hotel has had no water for five days. They said they were told it'd come back on Monday but that didn't happen

MACON, Ga. — No running water for five days.

That's what folks say is happening at WoodSpring Suites on Harrison Road in West Macon.

Timothy Morgan has been a tenant of WoodSpring Suites since September.

“It's a nice residence to stay. You're secured, you don't have to worry about anything, but why pay rent when I can't even really bathe like I want to,” Morgan said.

Morgan says the hotel has been without water since Friday. He says it's due to a leaky pipe in the building.

“This is like the fourth time the water has actually been out, but this is the longest I've seen it not on,” he said.

The hotel has been providing bottled water but Morgan says it's been awkward.

“I have to bathe standing up in my kitchen area. I haven't washed clothes in a couple of days because you need water for washing machines,” he said. “Eating has been kind of awkward because I’ve been eating microwavable foods because I really can’t cook like I want to.”

Morgan says management has been keeping them updated on what work has been done but the water is still not on.

“We have elderly people here, people who get government funding, they may get a check each month. I see kids here, there's a bus stop here,” Anthony Clark said.

Clark, another tenant, says a lot of vulnerable people live at the hotel.

“They spend the majority of their checks living here. You're paying a majority of your livelihood, of which you make financially, to not have to go through these things,” Clark said. “It's a shame that you have to."

13WMAZ did have a chance to talk to management before they asked us to leave the property. They say they are a new company that just purchased the hotel Tuesday. They say they have fixed the pipes and they're just waiting for the glue to dry before they turn the water back on.

Morgan says he's trying to stay positive.

“They told us Saturday that it was going to be finished, but today is Tuesday. It's a whole other week,” Morgan said.