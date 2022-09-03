Macon-Bibb commission on track to approve $500K for organizations that distribute food

Macon-Bibb County is set to approve thousands for 17 community organizations that give out food.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Commissioners are set to approve $500,000 for 17 different organizations that provide food to the Macon community. Macon Housing Moving to Success is one of those 17 groups.

"We're passionate about what we do. We really are," said CEO Karen Middleton. "We've been pretty much working since COVID."

Nobody said it would be easy, but it's just a day in the life of Karen Middleton.

"We do appointment only," she said, explaining her organization's process. "They can kind of come in and just kind of shop like they're going grocery shopping."

Macon Housing Moving to Success helps people with computers, filing taxes, finding shelter, and getting healthy food to eat.

"We do a knock and drop, and that's more for our seniors who can't get out. So we'll be using the food from the food hub, going there and knocking and dropping bags of food," Middleton said.

She was excited to hear commissioners selected her group.

"That was a real good thing to hear because I know how much it's needed. Not only for us, but definitely for the other agencies," she said.

Commissioners voted Tuesday to support the proposal, which is paid for using American Rescue Plan money.

Wil E. Cook has worked at the center for three years. He's grateful for anything to keep the food pantry going.

"Our food hub is funded through gifts and grants and sweat and tears. And things are given to us which we're able to distribute to the community," Cook said.

For Middleton and Cook, the sweat and tears are just another day at the office serving their community.