Macon infant receives more than $5K for college

Baby Rylee Myers was selected to win the sweepstakes out of more than 2,100 entrants

MACON, Ga. — One Macon newborn is already well on her way to tackling the cost of college with a $5,529 savings contribution.

Baby Rylee Myers was selected as the winner of the 2019 Path2College Newborn Sweepstakes.

Myers’ grandmother, Andrea Fuller, entered her in the contest.

“I really wanted Rylee to have a head start on her future. Winning means my granddaughter has a chance to start building for her college career if that's what she decides to do,” said Fuller. “Saving is very important to me. I attended a four-year university myself, and I know even with student loans and scholarships, college is very expensive. In 17 years with the cost of tuition, it will definitely be needed.”

The hospital where Myers was born, Coliseum Medical Centers, also received $1,529.

A news release says more than 2,100 parents and grandparents around Georgia entered the sweepstakes.

The 2020 Path2College Newborn Sweepstakes is currently open and parents, grandparents or guardians of Georgia babies born in 2020 can apply.

You must be a legal resident of Georgia and at least 18 years old to enter, and the submission deadline in April 14, 2021.