MACON, Ga. — Now that law enforcement has made an arrest in the sexual assault case that happened near Ingleside Village, the community is feeling more at ease.

"Many of our neighbors, just sort of struck to our core that something like this can happen just blocks away from where we live," says Seth Clark.

Clark reflects on the sexual assault that happened in his neighborhood.

"Just you as an individual, and you and your family, being so close in proximity to some, act of violence like that is jarring," says Clark.

Law enforcement made an arrest, putting neighbors at ease.

"There was anxiety, and as there is when acts of violence happen in any part of town, but that anxiety was really put to bed," says Clark.

Neighbors thankful that officers worked around the clock to find the suspect.

"We're all very happy that the victim and her family can now focus on healing and so can the neighborhood, so we're very, very thankful that a suspect was apprehended so quickly," says Clark.

The Pleasant Hill, Vineville, and Ingleside Village is described as a "tight-knit" community by neighbors, something this violent incident can't tear down.

"A neighborhood based on love and trust, and I don't expect that to change," says Clark.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office plans to have a neighborhood watch meeting with people living in the area next week.

RELATED: Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrests teen accused of sexually assaulting elderly woman

RELATED: 'The worst thing that has ever happened:' 79-year-old Macon woman says teen sexually assaulted her

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.