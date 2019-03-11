MACON, Ga. — Residents in the historic Ingleside neighborhood in Macon say speeding and high traffic flow are becoming more of an issue.

Connie Carey and her husband have lived on Vista Circle for the last 16 years. With sharp curves and blind spots, she's got some concerns.

"Our two biggest concerns are traffic and safety," she said.

Carey says she and her neighbors decided to do something about it.

"Some residents met with the Citizen's Advisory Committee twice and they were moved enough, impressed enough with the concerns that we have in the neighborhood, that they voted to move this onto the policy meeting with the mayor and his officials," Carey said.

In the upcoming meeting, Carey says they'll present multiple proposals like more speed bumps throughout the neighborhood.

"One of the things that seems to be very effective are speed bumps. They're beneficial in every way -- reducing crashes, slowing traffic down, and not putting any more pressure or anymore need or load on our Bibb County Sheriff's Department," Carey said.

She says the example they'll use is the one near Ingleside Village, which has slowed down traffic outside of the businesses.

The other proposal is introducing either a roundabout or a four-way stop sign at the intersection of Ingleside Drive and Vista Circle.

Carey says the goal is to make the neighborhood safer for everyone.

"This is a neighborhood street where the ball is rolling out into the street, with children playing in the yard, with people wanting to walk in the street, but right now, it's being treated as a cut through," she said.

Residents will meet with Mayor Reichert Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Carey says they're going to ask for a subcommittee to be formed to address the concerns of the Ingleside neighbors.

