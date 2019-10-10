MACON, Ga. — Two people are being held without bond after they allegedly tried to sneak meth and tobacco to a Bibb County inmate this week.

According to a news release, investigators were tipped off about a possible plan by Bibb inmates to have drugs brought in from the outside on Monday.

They then monitored phone calls from an inmate, 40-year-old John Haygood, to his girlfriend instructing her on how to drop the drugs off.

The news release says investigators watched Haygood’s friend, 21-year-old Kyle Guilliams, drop off a package in the trash can at the 7th Street gas pumps. Inside the package was three grams of meth, and tobacco.

Then, on Wednesday, deputies took 39-year-old Shelia Page into custody as she was dropping off tobacco contraband at the sheriff’s office car wash and gas pumps on Hazel Street.

After arresting Page, they then took Guilliams into custody.

Haygood, who was already in jail but on an outside work detail at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office car wash/gas pumps, was returned to the main jail and charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Attempt of Conspiracy to Violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act and Use of Communication Facilities in Drug Transaction.

Page is charged with Use of Communication Facility In Commission of a Felony Involving Controlled Substances, Use of Communication Facilities in Drug Transaction, Attempt of Conspiracy to Violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act and Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.

Guilliams is charged with the Use of Communication Facilities in Drug Transaction, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony and Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

All three are being held without bond now.

