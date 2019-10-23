MACON, Ga. — UPDATE: 7:30 a.m.

Coroner Leon Jones has identified the woman as 58-year-old Valerie Cross. He says the investigation is ongoing, and family members of Cross can call him at (478) 752-6397.

Original Story: 6:20 a.m.

The crime lab is on the way to a Macon hotel after the discovery of a woman's body early Wednesday morning.

Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones says it happened at the Macon Inn on Riverside Drive.

Deputy Coroners Lonnie and Ronnie Miley say she was found around 4 a.m., after a neighbor noticed the door open to the room.

They say when the neighbor looked in, he saw a woman lying on the floor.

Jones says they do not know her identity, and Coroners Lonnie and Ronnie Miley say they are treating it as suspicious because of the condition of the room.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more details become available.

