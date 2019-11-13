MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County celebrated 200 new jobs in the area, and 150 more could be on the way.

Irving Tissue Plant held their grand opening with county officials Wednesday morning.

The plant is on Allen Road in south Bibb County, near the Kumho Tire plant. 200 people are expected to work there.

The Canadian company says that plant will cost more than $400 million to build and equip, but President Robert Irving says they're going to start a second $400 million plant that will bring an additional 150 jobs.

"We're not done yet," Irving said, at the grand opening.

