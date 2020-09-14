'Macon-it-Safe' campaign to unify businesses, help slow spread of COVID-19

Every business who takes the pledge agrees to enforce social distancing and the mask order, screen employees and keep sick workers at home

MACON, Ga. — Some Macon-Bibb organizations announced a new campaign Monday to support the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

It's called "Macon-it-Safe."

The county says it's a pledge to unify businesses and people who are committed to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and helping the local economy.

Yvonne Williams, president and CEO of the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce, says that means protecting the health and safety of its employees and the community.

"We need to really think about our community culture as being long-term engaged in healthcare and healthy standards as we go forward," she said.