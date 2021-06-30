Macon job fair sees low turnout despite hundreds of job openings

Wednesday, the North Central Health District held a job fair. While they hoped to see at least 200 job seekers, they didn't quite meet that goal.

MACON, Ga. — The tables were set, job applications were printed, and employers were ready to go. The only thing that was missing was the applicants.

"Unfortunately, we have not had a lot of participation, and that's just the nature of what it is. The vendors are vending, but the workers are few," Cassandra Williams said.

"Other job fairs have been overflowing with participants, people looking for employment, but today, that has not happened," she said.

Cassandra Williams, a talent recruiter for the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent, says they're hiring for everything.

So is Kumho tire, but Reginald Davis says they've seen better days at the job fair.

"We had a job fair a couple of weeks ago. We had a decent turnout, but not as many as we expected or would like to have, but we're all dealing with the same thing," he said.

The low turnout raises the question of, "Why?" Is it the fear of COVID-19?

"I think a lot has to do with people are still scared to go out and get work. I think as more people go out and get vaccinated, things change, people will start looking for more jobs," Davis said.

Are unemployment benefits to blame?

"We're hoping that with the restrictions or the diminish of the unemployment benefits that we will begin to see more applicants come into our systems, more applicants applying for jobs," she said.