The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says one drug-sniffing dog is responsible for a string of drug busts in Macon. Stormi is a K-9 officer who has been on a hot streak. Her handler Rodrick Smathers says last week, she alerted them to chip bags filled with weed in the walls of an abandoned house.

Smathers says Stormi lives with him and his family. She will sit when she's alerted to any nearby narcotics or anything Smathers needs to check out. "A lot of time, our dogs can smell things we can't smell and they'll alert or indicate, telling us something we should look into deeper, whether it's a traffic stop or a detailed search," Smathers said.

The sheriff's office says they have 5 other dogs in the K-9 unit who also sniff out bombs, firearms, and drugs like Stormi.

