Macon Kiwanis Club hosts Teen Driving Roadeo to educate young drivers on the rules of the road

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday in Macon, lots of teens had the opportunity to have some fun while learning about how to stay safe on the road.

The Macon Kiwanis Club hosted their 13th annual Teen Driving Roadeo at the Martin-Whitley Educational Complex for young drivers with a valid learner's permit or driver's license.

In a press release about the event, organizers said that "Car accidents are the number one killer of teenagers in the United States. The Kiwanis Club of Macon, Georgia, is trying to reduce the high rate of accidents among teenage drivers in Middle Georgia by making them aware of some of the dangers young drivers face. "

Young drivers were taught about the dangers of drunk driving, texting while driving, and more through simulations and exercises.

They also put their knowledge to the test in controlled real life interactive learning stations where they got behind the wheel.

The instruction and interactive stations were all provided by the Bibb County Sheriff's Department and the Georgia State Highway Patrol.

Teens also got some pretty nice swag for completing the rodeo, including tee shirts, hats, and backpacks. They also got a free lunch.

Everyone who completed the course also got a Certificate of Completion.