MACON, Ga. — Two Macon men and two 17-year-old boys are being held without bond at the Bibb County jail after a shooting on Labor Day.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a person shot call around 9 a.m. in the 1100-block of Hartley Street.

When they got to the scene, they found a 19-year-old man had been grazed by a bullet on his right knee. The victim gave a description of the suspects and their vehicle, a silver Toyota Camry.

Deputies got another call about the same Camry with people shooting from inside on Kemper Avenue. They tried to stop the car on Houston Avenue, but the driver sped off before turning and wrecking on Triple Hill Drive.

All four people inside were taken into custody and the vehicle was searched. Inside they found marijuana and two guns, according to the release.

The driver, 25-year-old Torico Bonner, is charged with 6 counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

The front passenger, 17-year-old Antwan Pryor, is charged with 6 counts of aggravated assault.

The rear passengers were identified as Terrell Williams, 17, and Hector Perez Jr, 19.

Williams is charged with 6 counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Perez is charged with 6 counts of aggravated assault and theft by receiving stolen property.

Anyone with additional information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

