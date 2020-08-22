Macon ladies come together to feed, help those in need

The women from Union Baptist Church come together on Saturdays to help those who need it most.

Several ladies from Union Baptist Church in East Macon came together on Saturday of passing out food and supplies to those in need.

The women have come together every Saturday to give away food, personal hygiene items and clothing.

Organizer Gwendolyn Adderly says they hope to feed as many people as possible. She says it's part of her purpose.

"If you see someone in need or need help, help them, feed them. You don't have to give them dollars all the time, because I have did that, but I feed as well," Adderly said.