MACON, Ga. — If you have a boat floating in Lake Tobesofkee, you might want to move it.

That's because the lake's water levels will be lowered starting on Monday.

Macon-Bibb County spokesman Chris Floore said they're lowering the lake to about six feet below its normal level.

Floore said the process is routine. It allows residents to repair their boat docks, and allows the county to maintain things like shores and boat loading ramps.

Floore said they'll start draining the lake Monday, December 16, and the lowered levels will last through March 1.

Notices were sent out to residents ahead of draining.

