'When you can do more, you should do more': Macon law firm hands out 500 plates for Thanksgiving

Despite the rain, cars were lined up before the event started and all the plates were gone in an hour

MACON, Ga. — A Macon law firm spent their Thanksgiving morning handing out hot meals to those in need.

Forrest B Johnson & Associates gave away 500 pre-plated meals at the S&S Cafeteria location in Bloomfield.

Cars were already lined up when they started at 10 a.m., and they handed out all the plates within an hour.

Managing attorney Leitra Maxwell says they typically give out vouchers for turkey and ham, which they did, but this year they wanted to do more.

“I got here this morning and I thought the rain was going to stop us, but there was a line all the way out to Eisenhower,” she said. “This year has just been so hard. We just wanted to do more and when you can do more you should do more.”

Maxwell says they're already looking ahead for ways to help people at Christmas.