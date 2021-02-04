Macon law firm hosting Easter meal giveaway to honor pastor who died from COVID-19

Forrest B. Johnson and Associates will give away 1,000 meals and 100 Easter baskets.

MACON, Ga. — This Easter, a thousand people will have food on their table thanks to Forrest B. Johnson and Associates.

The law firm will host a drive-thru meal giveaway with food from Anderson's Diner. Leitra Maxwell with Forrest B. Johnson says they also have Easter baskets filled with treats for the first 100 kids at the event.

Maxwell says they want to use the event as a way to honor Pastor Bryant Raines. He led New Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in Macon and spearheaded many initiatives to help the community. Raines lost his battle with COVID-19 in February. He was 44-years-old.

"He believed in giving back and really just being a servant leader, and we were thinking of ways to honor his legacy. We just wanted to kind of pick up where he left off," she said.

The giveaway starts at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of New Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church at 4388 Robinson Road.

Maxwell says they will provide a free meal for each person in the car and kids must be in the car to get an Easter basket. She says they ask that people stay in their cars as volunteers load up their meals.