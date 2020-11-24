Macon law firm plans to serve 500 pre-plated Thanksgiving meals at S&S

Anyone can pick up a plate from the S&S Cafeteria on Bloomfield Village Drive

MACON, Ga. — If you’re in need of food this Thanksgiving, a Macon law firm wants to help.

Forrest B. Johnson & Associates will be giving away 500 pre-plated meals on Thanksgiving Day.

Anyone can pick up a plate from the S&S Cafeteria on Bloomfield Village Drive. It will be first come, first served.

Leitra Maxwell with the law firm says they already donated 200 turkeys and hams to people in the community, but with so many people struggling during the pandemic, they wanted to do more.

“It’s touched people that we know and that we love and it's been hard on the city,” said Maxwell. “I’m from Macon and it just means so much to be able to work in a place doing what I love for people that I love and being able to give back to the community that has given so much to me.”

The meals will be ready starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday.