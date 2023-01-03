Macon lawmaker supports Georgia House bill to help students in poverty

One thing that shouldn't be added to the list for students to worry about is how they'll eat or even if they'll have a roof over their head.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — From fitting in, school work, and other pressures of the world, kids have a lot to worry about.

One thing that shouldn't be added to the list is worrying about how they'll eat or if they'll have a roof over their head.

A Macon lawmaker is pushing a bill designed to help take financial worries off the table for some students and their families.

"13 districts around Bibb county are actually in poverty that means a family of four is making less than $22,000 a year," Representative James Beverly said.

Beverly is co-sponsoring the Support Students Living in Poverty Act in the Georgia legislature.

"This was a bill strictly to talk about poverty for kids so I can start a broader conversation around the state," he said.

It looks at initiatives and funding under the quality basic education act to give help to students living in poverty. It also sets aside money to support programs to help students.

"A large amount of our students in the district face poverty," Danielle Jones said.

Jones is the homeless and foster care liaison for Bibb County Schools. She works hand in hand with many students that don't have the financial support they need.

"Not having stable housing, not having adequate schools supplies or uniforms in order to attend school and a lot of them may not have the support at home," Jones said.

When you're worried about just getting the basics to survive it's much tougher to focus on the future like graduation or college.

Beverley believes it can make a difference for students both academically and emotionally.