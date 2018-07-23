A Macon lawyer who was jailed over the weekend for contempt of court is now out of jail.

Jail records show Veronica Brinson was released just after 11 a.m. Monday by judge's order.

But earlier Monday morning her family, friends, and members of the National Action Society gathered outside the Bibb County Jail to protest her arrest.

"There's no rhyme or reason that she was arrested other than to embarrass her, says C. Jack Ellis, former Macon Mayor and community activist. "What more do they want from this lady other than to embarrass her or try to get her disbarred."

She turned herself in to the Bibb County jail at the start of the weekend for contempt of court after allegedly ignoring judges' orders.

Macon attorney, Sam Alderman, says this all began in 2011 when Brinson sued his client, Andrew Foster, for harassment.

The judge ruled against Brinson and demanded her to pay Foster thousands of dollars in attorney's fees. She appealed that order to the Georgia Court of Appeals and the Georgia Supreme Court. She lost both times.

Then Alderman requested that Brinson disclose financial records to a judge to determine if she could pay the fine.

After 31 months, Alderman says he asked the judge to put her in jail for contempt of court as a last resort. He said she's "thumbed her nose" at court orders for years.

13WMAZ has a copy of that order from a Columbus judge, Gil McBride, but it does not explain why he's ordered Brinson be released.

According to Alderman, Brinson filed a motion for Judge McBride to recuse himself and he had to "cease action" in her case. So Brinson was released from jail.

"I want to thank everybody for not giving up and not just allowing me to sit there. Thank you all. I love you guys. Thank you and I'm asking for your continued support," said Brinson as she left the Bibb County Jail.

Later in the afternoon on Monday, Judge McBride sent out a notice denying Brinson's request for his recusal. But, Alderman says no further action will take place until an August 3rd hearing between all parties involved.

According to the State Bar of Georgia website, Brinson is an active member in good standing and has no public disciplinary actions on the record.

