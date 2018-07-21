A Macon lawyer turned herself into jail Friday evening for charges that go back to a 2011 murder trial.

Veronica Brinson was an attorney for Frank Reeves, who was accused of a 2011 murder on Gray Highway.

She was taken off of the case by Judge Howard Simms due to several errors in the case.

A different judge later found her in contempt of court in 2014.

Meanwhile, Reeves hired a different lawyer who sued Brinson for documents pertaining to the case.

On Monday, the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled against Brinson after several appeals, saying she was in contempt again for failing to produce the documents.

It is not known how long Brinson will be in jail.

