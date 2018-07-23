A Macon lawyer who was jailed over the weekend for contempt of court is now out of jail.

Jail records show Veronica Brinson was released just after 11 a.m. Monday by judge's order.

She turned herself in to the Bibb County jail at the start of the weekend for contempt of court after allegedly ignoring judges' orders.

13WMAZ has a copy of that order from a Columbus judge, Gil McBride, but it does not explain why he's ordered Brinson be released.

On Monday morning, several of Brinson’s supporters were outside the jail to speak up and protest on her behalf.

Another Macon attorney, Sam Alderman, said he asked a judge to order Brinson to jail as a last resort last week.

He said she's "thumbed her nose" at court orders for years.

