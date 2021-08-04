Macon leaders hold vigil to remember victims of pedestrian traffic accidents

The group lit candles in their honor and spoke about the need for solutions to the problem.

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation says last year, pedestrian deaths in Georgia increased 15 percent from the previous year.

Wednesday night, Macon leaders honored those lost to such accidents.

Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, Mayor Lester Miller, and county commissioners gathered at Rosa Parks Square to remember the pedestrians killed on Macon roads.

The group lit candles in their honor and spoke about the need for solutions to this problem. One goal of the ceremony was to show families that the community cares about the safety of its citizens.

Greg Brown, Chairman of the Safety Review Board said they organized the event to honor victims and their loved ones, as well as to advocate for change.

"We wanted to pay our respects. We know how disheartening it is to lose a loved one and we just want to do our part to show that we care and to show the community that we are still advocating for ways to make our roadways better," Brown said.