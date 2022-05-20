Macon leaders, first responders gather for 2022 Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony

The service remembered 34 people from the Macon Police Department, Macon-Bibb Fire Department, and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Some of the names date back to the early 1900s.

Two names were added to the sheriff’s monument at Second and Mulberry – Christopher Knight and William Gay. Both died in 2021 – Knight was fatally stabbed at the Bibb County jail and Gay died from COVID-19.

“Just like 9/11, we haven’t forgotten. To tell their families we haven’t forgotten, it means a lot of them. It might have been 1960, it might have been 1970… whatever year it was, we are saying to our community we don’t forget those that serve us,” said Macon Fire chaplain, Levornia Franklin.