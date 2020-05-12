At least one business we checked in with says more customers took advantage of to-go orders this year because of COVID-19.

MACON, Ga. — The lights in downtown Macon have been brightening Poplar Street for about a week now, so 13WMAZ checked in with at least one downtown business to see if the lights are helping them bring in more holiday cheer this year.

"It is tremendous to come out and feel the warmth and love from one another," Vincent Spivey said last Friday while watching the lights.

Last Friday, more than 100 people watched the Christmas lights dance along Poplar Street to live music. The number of people was noticeably less this year compared to 2019 and the signs of COVID-19 were visible, with people wearing masks and "Santa-tizer" stations available for people to use.

"During the pandemic, we modified our hours, we did strictly just a takeout option for a few weeks until we received more guidance," owner of Decadent Patrick Polowichak said.

Polowichak says his coffee shop saw about 300 customers the night the lights turned on this year.

"We are on pace with everything -- this past week has been slow for us," Polowichak said.

Polowichak says more customers opted to get things like a slice of cheesecake to-go instead of staying inside.

"It's a lot different, I think it is going to be a different year for everybody. Everyone has been adapting well, the customers have been very understanding with the process we are doing to protect them," Polowichak said.

We also spoke to other businesses off-camera who said even though they saw less foot traffic inside, customers still patronized their businesses

"People were definitely more understanding," Polowichak said.