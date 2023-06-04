Macon Little Theater is gearing up for the final week of its latest production with special guest director

This is the last week to catch their stage production of "Lost in Yonkers" and a local legend is directing it.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — One of Macon's oldest theaters, Macon Little Theater, has had a great season with shows like "Carrie," "Beauty and the Beast." This is the last week to catch their stage production of "Lost in Yonkers."

"This coming season is our 90th. As an organization, we've been doing community theater for a long time," says artistic director JP Haynie.

Macon Little Theater has two more shows left in their season after "Lost in Yonkers" closes its curtains soon, a play that Haynie says many people can relate to.

"It's very slice of life and real. It's a very heartwarming story. The family ties really bring all these people together, and that makes a big difference," says Haynie.

To help tell the story of the Neil Simon Pulitzer-winning play, the legendary Jim Crisp is guest directing the stage play.

"We spoke with him about the opportunity to come and director, and he said this is a show he's really passionate about. It's one of those great playwrights in American history, and this story is really important to him," says Haynie.

"It tells a great story. It takes place in 1942. it's about family, and it is very funny," says Crisp.

The actors, cast and crew are excited to deliver s play to Central Georgia that other families can connect to.