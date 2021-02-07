Macon Little Theatre plans return to action after 16-month hiatus

This weekend's shows will feature rising stars singing the classics and American songs

MACON, Georgia — Macon's Little Theatre is inviting live audiences back this weekend with two patriotic performances.

After a 16-month break, the Macon Little Theatre will be hosting its first production back in the building on Saturday and Sunday.

They're calling it a 'salute to their rising stars' featuring child stars of former productions singing classic and American songs.

Producing director and theatre manager J.P. Haynie says he is excited to be back and get things back to normal.

"We're incredibly excited to be back in the building," Haynie said. "This will be our first live event in space. It's also our kickoff for a full season of plays and musicals that will hopefully be operating a full capacity just like we have in years past."

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students. The Saturday show starts at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday show starts at 2:30 p.m.