MACON, Ga. — Christmas is coming early for some downtown Macon businesses as owners see extra foot traffic in their stores and restaurants because of the lights on Poplar Street.

“It was crazy,” said Patrick Polowichak.

That’s one word the Decadent Dessert Bar owner is using to describe business lately.

“We had a blast, we were expecting to be busy from last year’s lights, so our staff was prepared, we tried to handle it as fast as we could,” he said.

People lined up for pumpkin pie cheesecake, cookie skillets, and some hot cocoa.

On Black Friday when the Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza began, their business doubled that night.

“And the lights are helping keep a lot of these stores going through the slower months. That is why I say there is more for people to come do,” said Polowichak.

The organizer of the extravaganza, Bryan Nichols, says more than 20,000 people packed Poplar Street on Black Friday.

“You also have to think about all the restaurants that are holding 100-150 people, being packed full of people at the same time, then you have to think about all the cars that came down here for the lights but did not stop,” said Nichols.

He says downtown restaurants are reporting strong sales since the light show started.

“At what point can you not put more people in a restaurant in one given night? After a couple of years under their belt, I think restaurants have figured out systems and put them in place to occupy more people and make sure they do not run out of food,” said Nichols.

“I think drawing in that bigger crowd is good for everybody,” said Polowichak.

He’s hoping the spending spirit stays in his coffee shop even after the light show ends on January 3.

