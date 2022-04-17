Macon Mall amphitheater gets money to move forward with improvements

The Urban Development Authority approved $44 million for the project.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Mall amphitheater project just hit another milestone: the money behind it is approved.

The Urban Development Authority last week approved $44 million in bonds for the amphitheater and other mall improvements. The authority will issue the bonds to cover the cost up front.

Then, the county will pay it all back with rent revenue and proceeds from the amphitheater over the course of 30 years.

The overall cost for the improvements is about $42.8 million. The extra $1.2 million is there just in case costs run over.

A lot of you have told 13WMAZ that the mall used to be the best place in town to hang out. Gloria Crowder lives near the Macon Mall and says she doesn't know what happened to it.

"It was getting plenty business and I just wondered what happened myself," Crowder said. "Maybe the new mall, when they built the new mall it took away from the old mall, so I think that was a big part of it."

She says she wants to see everything come back, and remembers the ice cream shop that hit the spot when she wanted a sweet treat. She also misses all the entertainment options the mall once featured.

"To be able to have enjoyment on the side of town that I live on is just amazing. I'm excited about it," Crowder said.

The mall project would include a 10,000 seat amphitheater, an indoor pickleball facility, government offices, new stores and even court rooms.

Mayor Lester Miller wants to open the amphitheater by summer 2023.