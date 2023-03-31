'We're looking forward to new, exciting and better': Macon Mall amphitheater right on schedule

The mall amphitheater is moving ahead right on schedule to be complete this fall - there's been lots of progress so far.

MACON, Ga. — In Macon, The mall amphitheater is moving ahead right on schedule to be complete this fall. There's been lots of progress so far.

Mildred Endsley has lived in Macon for more than 50 years. She says where the money goes, that's where the people go.

"You can tell that they were not putting money in this area. But, now yes I believe they are because they know that this is a viable place to be," Endsley said.

Beverly Purcell and Endsley say they've always been loyal to the area.

"It's a great opportunity to pull family, friends, new people back together," Purcell said.

Macon Bibb leaders say the goal is to attract new people to choose Macon as a home or tourism destination.

"I still have been dedicated to this place. I don't come as often as I used to but I am thankful for the stores that have remained here," Purcell said.

The plans include a 10,000 seat outdoor facility with concessions, retail shops, and VIP suites.

Taegan Johnson remembers how popular the Macon Mall used to be - and hopes it will be again.

"I think that it will make a big impact on this side of town and bring more people and get the old times going," Johnson said.

"Macon, Middle Georgia and everybody get ready because the amphitheater is on it's way! You don't want to miss it," Purcell said.

Endsley hopes many stores will come back and new stores will come to the area.

"The money is here, the people are still here, and we're looking forward to new, exciting and better," Endsley said.

In the future, plans could include a full service restaurant as well.