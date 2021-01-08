Macon Mall owners, Bibb DA respond after teen killed in shooting at mall

Hull Property Group says, "A shooting incident in the Eisenhower Corridor is unacceptable."

MACON, Ga. — The owners of the Macon Mall say they are working to ensure the safety of people in the Eisenhower Corridor after a teen was fatally shot in the mall's food court Sunday.

Hull Property Group, which is based in Augusta, sent 13WMAZ the following statement Monday morning:

"We believe this was an isolated tragic event. There were security officers at the Mall at the time of the altercation. Bibb County Sheriff's Department has reviewed our security tapes and interviewed security on site to help determine how this unfortunate incident occurred. A shooting incident in the Eisenhower Corridor is unacceptable. Mall ownership has a strong working relationship with Macon-Bibb County leadership, the Sheriff's Department and the Eisenhower Business Improvement District and will continue to work to ensure safety is the top priority within the Eisenhower Corridor."

Bibb District Attorney Anita Reynolds Howard also posted a statement to her Facebook page Sunday evening promising that her office would be prosecuting offenders to the "fullest extent of the law." She wrote:

"Two families are devastated today by the violent tragedy that took place this afternoon in the Macon Mall. Their trauma, as well as that of the witnesses, friends, and countless others is immeasurable. We will not stand for confrontations with firearms that end in senseless violence and death. The District Attorney's Office will prosecute all such offenders to the fullest extent of the law as is factually appropriate to protect our victims, witnesses, and communities from those that resort to such unnecessary choices.

Although the task at times seems enormous, I will never weary in seeking justice and will work each day to do everything possible to prevent these tragedies from continuing in our community."

Here's what we know about Sunday's shooting from the sheriff's office:

It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday. It was reported to deputies that it started when two men got into an argument.

The argument turned into a fight, and ended with one of the men shooting the other.

The victim, identified as 17-year-old Quentavious Moore, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.