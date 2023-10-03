Macon man, 23, hospitalized after crash on I-16 Eastbound near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an accident that happened on Interstate 16 Eastbound just before the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Exit Ramp Thursday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 6 p.m., a 23-year-old Macon man was driving on I-16 when he lost control and went into the construction area and hit a piece of construction equipment. The man was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, the Medical Center where he is listed in critical but stable condition.