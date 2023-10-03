Macon man, 23, hospitalized after crash on I-16 Eastbound near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an accident that happened on Interstate 16 Eastbound just before the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Exit Ramp Thursday.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 6 p.m., a 23-year-old Macon man was driving on I-16 when he lost control and went into the construction area and hit a piece of construction equipment. The man was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, the Medical Center where he is listed in critical but stable condition.
No one else was hurt.
This accident is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.