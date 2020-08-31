Macon man arrested after deputies find 2.5 pounds of marijuana

Investigators were tipped off that Kelvin Womack had a large amount of marijuana inside his home

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is being held in jail without bond on drug charges after a search warrant was executed Friday morning.

According to a news release, investigators and the Bibb Sheriff’s Office SWAT team searched a home on Davis Street just after 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The search was the result of a tip that 29-year-old Kelvin Womack was storing a large amount of marijuana inside his house.

Investigators entered the home and found Womack with over two pounds of marijuana, cash and a gun.

He was detained and then taken to jail where he was charged with the purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution and sale or marijuana, as well as possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information in this case can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.