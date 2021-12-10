Macon man arrested after drone carrying contraband lands on patrol car

A photo from the drop shows batteries, lighters, cellphones, phone chargers, rolling papers and marijuana.

DAVISBORO, Ga. — A Macon man now faces several charges after an alleged contraband drop gone awry.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, it happened early Sunday morning near Washington State Prison in Davisboro.

They say a drone landed on a deputy’s patrol vehicle as they were investigating.

The sheriff’s office says they determined the suspect, 28-year-old Tony Bearnard Brown from Macon, was trying to make a contraband drop at the prison, along with other individuals.

A photo from the drop shows batteries, lighters, cellphones, phone chargers, rolling papers and marijuana.

Brown now faces several charges, including conspiracy to cross guard lines with drugs.