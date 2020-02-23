MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies arrested a man Friday after they discovered drugs, guns, and over $1,000 in cash in his car during a traffic stop.

A release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a deputy pulled over a blue Mustang with an improper tag at the intersection of Bloomfield and Bob-o-Link Drives.

The deputy discovered the driver, 30-year-old Dustin Parham of Macon, had a suspended license, and he was arrested, according to the release.

The sheriff's office says before the car was towed, deputies found the following:

Four ounces of marijuana

Just over five and a half ounces of ecstasy

Seven grams of meth

Three bottles of miscellaneous pills

Two firearms

And $1,100 in cash

They also found a duty belt and a bulletproof vest, the release says. Parham says the two items were his, because he works for a security company.

Parham was taken to the Bibb County LEC and charged with two counts of trafficking meth, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, driving with a suspended license, and traffic offense.

He does not have a bond set, the release says.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING:

Coweta County teen killed in home invasion confronted suspects with BB gun, police say

Bibb deputies looking for man who shot at woman's car after argument

Bibb deputies tase, arrest man after finding stolen gun, meth

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.