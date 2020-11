Bibb investigators issued a warrant for a 45-year-old Macon man.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is now facing charges after a sexual assault incident circulated on social media.

After interviewing witnesses, Bibb investigators issued a warrant for 45-year-old Adrian Morgan.

That's according to a Wednesday news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Morgan is charged with battery, aggravated sodomy, and sexually explicit electronic transmission.