Macon man arrested after shooting through front glass at Circle K

MACON, Ga. — A man that was wanted in connection to an aggravated assault at a Macon gas station was arrested on Thursday.

According to a release Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, investigators identified 60-year-old Tillman Patterson Jr. and arrested him.

Patterson was a wanted suspect in connection to an aggravated assault that happened on May 21 at the Circle K Gas Station located at 5602 Thomaston Road.

It was originally reported that Patterson got into a verbal fight with a store clerk, resulting in him firing a single shot into the front glass of the store with a handgun. Patterson ran from the scene before deputies arrived.

Warrants were written for Patterson’s arrest after he was identified through a Crimestoppers tip on August 10. He was later arrested and taken into custody by Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators.

Patterson is currently being held at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center for Aggravated Assault. He does not have a bond.