MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is in jail without bond after an alleged burglary early Monday morning.

According to a news release, it happened at the Mrs. Winners Chicken and Biscuits on Pio Nono Avenue around 4 a.m.

Deputies found the suspect outside of a vacant home shortly after the alarm went off.

Investigators say surveillance footage shows 54-year-old Willie Porter III throw a brick through the front door.

He then entered the restaurant freezer and took a box of chicken.

The chicken was recovered on a makeshift grill, deputies say.

Porter was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with burglary. He is being held without bond.

