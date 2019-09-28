MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is in jail after a burglary at Prestige Auto Connection on Mercer University Drive early Saturday morning.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened just after 12 a.m.

Ishmael Williams, 24, was changing the angles of security cameras on the property.

When deputies arrived, Williams was taking tires off of a car. He ran away, but was arrested quickly without incident.

The sheriff's office says the tires were recovered and taken back to the business.

Williams is facing one count of burglary. His bond is set at $8,450.

If you have any information on this incident call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.

