MACON, Ga. — A Macon man trying to impress some female pedestrians found himself in jail after doing a donut at a busy downtown Macon intersection.

That’s according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

They said patrol deputies made the aggressive driving arrest around 11:30 p.m. on Black Friday.

Deputies were working part time at the Crazy Bull when they saw a blue Ford F-150 go by and then heard the sound of tires screeching.

The deputies then saw the truck driver doing a donut at the intersection of Second Street and Cherry Street, as well as pedestrians running out of the way to avoid getting hit.

Deputies stopped the driver, 34-year-old Omar Torres. They found he was driving with a suspended license and when they asked why he did a burnout, he told them, “I was trying to impress some girls walking in the intersection.”

He was charged with reckless driving and driving without a license. He was released on a $1,950 bond on December 1.

